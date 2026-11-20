Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 20, 2026
Iran’s FM sets red line on enriched uranium while claiming ‘fair solution’ can be reached with US
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi tells Iran newspaper that Tehran’s red lines in negotiations include enriched uranium not leaving the country, but he believes “a fair solution” can be reached.
Araqchi adds Iran wants guarantees the United States is serious about negotiations before proceeding further and has discussed with mediators the form and nature of confidence-building measures.
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