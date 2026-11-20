An unarmed Palestinian man was shot dead by a civilian security coordinator for the West Bank settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, on Friday, while a group of masked Israeli settlers ambushed and assaulted police officers in the southern West Bank.

The military said it was still reviewing the Beit El incident. It said members of Beit El’s civil defense squad and soldiers were dispatched to the settlement in the evening after two Palestinian suspects were seen approaching the area.

“Upon the arrival of the community security coordinator at the scene, he fired into the air and then at one of the suspects. As a result, one of the suspects was killed,” the army said.

The slain Palestinian was identified as Hamza Masoud Salim Abdo, 42, according to the Palestinian Authority’s Wafa news agency. The Israeli army later handed over his body to Palestinian authorities, Wafa reported.

The IDF said the second suspect was apprehended and taken for questioning. He was named by Wafa as Firas Fares Samad, 36.

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There is no indication that either of the men were armed.

الهيئة العامة للشؤون المدنية : طواقمنا في محافظة رام الله والبيرة تستلم الان جثمان حمزة مسعود سليم عبدو من مدينة البيرة ، والذي ارتقى مساء الجمعة تمهيداً لمواراته الثرى وفق الترتيبات التي تقررها عائلته وذويه https://t.co/CoHBPeabgD pic.twitter.com/0dAQKAS4L9 — وكالة قدس نت للأنباء (@qudsnet) November 20, 2026

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The IDF said the incident was being investigated, and its findings would be “submitted to the relevant authorities to decide on whether further examination of the incident is warranted.”

Settler ambush

Police said the extremist settlers who attacked cops caused damage to a cruiser and led one officer to fire shots in the air.

Police said officers were conducting an operation in the South Hebron Hills area to “prevent incidents of extremist violence” by settlers when they identified a group of masked suspects dressed in black.

After the group spotted the police cruiser, they began to flee the area, as the officers launched a pursuit. Police said that the officers located the suspects a short while later, and that the group ambushed them.

The settlers “set up a stone barricade and began hurling rocks at [the police officers] while attempting to prevent them from exiting the cruiser, also causing damage to the vehicle,” police said.

Stones continued to be thrown as one officer exited the police vehicle. The force said the officer who was attacked “felt his life was in danger and fired into the air,” and the suspects fled.

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Additional forces were dispatched to the scene, along with IDF troops, to search for the assailants.

During searches in the area, the forces arrested one suspect who the police said was identified by the officers as involved in the violence, and that he initially attempted to “identify himself as someone else.”

“The arrested suspect was taken for questioning at the police station on suspicion of assaulting police officers, hurling rocks, impersonation and obstructing a police officer in the performance of his duties,” police said.

They added that they will request an extension to his detention during a court hearing, and will continue to work to “identify and arrest the remaining suspects.”

Commander of police’s Judea and Samaria District, Dep. Comm. Moshe Pinchi, said in a statement that the force will not allow “lawbreakers to harm police officers, endanger their lives and attempt to deter them from carrying out their duties.”

Wanted Palestinian turns himself in

Also on Friday, a Palestinian wanted for alleged terror activity turned himself in to Israeli security forces at a checkpoint in the northern West Bank, the military said.

According to the IDF, Ahmad Yaqoub had been wanted for heading a terror cell that carried out a July 2024 bombing attack along the West Bank security barrier, in which two Defense Ministry employees were wounded.

The military said that over the years, Yaqoub attempted to carry out shooting and bombing attacks against Israeli civilians and security forces, “and maintained ties with various terror elements” outside the West Bank.

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He was considered by the IDF to be one of the “most wanted” terror operatives in the northern West Bank.

On Friday morning, Yaqoub showed up at the Salem Crossing and surrendered to Israeli troops, who handed him over to the Shin Bet security agency for questioning.

إذاعة جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي: أحمد يعقوب (تركمان)، المصنّف "المطلوب رقم واحد" لدى الجيش والشاباك في لواء منشيه، يسلّم نفسه أفادت إذاعة جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بأن أحمد يعقوب (تركمان)، الذي يصنّفه جيش الاحتلال وجهاز الشاباك على أنه "المطلوب رقم واحد" في لواء منشيه، الذي يضم جنين… pic.twitter.com/Hkd2YaGH6K — وصل للأخبار (@waslnew) November 20, 2026

The army said that Yaqoub turned himself in following “dozens of operations in recent weeks” aimed at arresting him.

Palestinian media had twice claimed that Yaqoub was killed by Israeli drone strikes in the West Bank in recent years.