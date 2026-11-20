An Israeli mountaineer recently gave up his goal of summiting a Himalayan peak in Nepal to help save the life of a 25-year-old Dutch climber who had lost consciousness.

On the night of October 27, 2026, Tzachi Miara was finally close to reaching the top of Ama Dablam, a mountain of 6,812 meters (22,349 feet), after months of vigorous training and preparation.

“Climbing Ama Dablam has been my dream since I got into mountaineering in Nepal back in 2019,” he wrote on Instagram. “For the past two years, I’ve been training specifically for this event, sacrificing massive amounts of time, energy, and moments with my loved ones. My life completely revolved around this goal.”

However, Miara ended up abandoning that goal in the final stretch, in order to assist a climber at the 6,000-meter (19,700 feet) staging camp who had fallen severely ill with altitude sickness. Miara, other climbers and local Sherpa guides spent the night stabilizing the man’s pulse and breathing while working to get help.

“I’ve always felt a strong, unexplained connection to this mountain, and now after we managed to help this young man, the meaning became clear to me. I am glad we were in the right place at the right time,” he said later.

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The next morning, a rescue team arrived to evacuate the Dutch climber to a hospital in Kathmandu, and while the other climbers continued their ascent, Miara made the difficult decision to end his expedition.

He told The Times of Israel that he needed to recover from the intense experience, and since he had spent the night — when a summit push usually begins — caring for the ill climber, his trek to the peak would have started later in the morning, when the weather was less stable. The safest decision was thus to return to the base camp.

Nevertheless, Miara plans to go back “as soon as possible” in the coming year and to reach the top of Ama Dablam.

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Heading home to Israel, Miara wrote on Instagram, “This is so much more important to me than any summit. I am returning home with a full heart, happy and full of pride.”