Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 20, 2026
No progress reported after Trump envoys meet with Qatari mediators to discuss Iran deal
Senior US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met on Thursday in Berlin with top Qatari mediators to discuss a diplomatic resolution to Washington’s conflict with Tehran, Axios reports.
Qatar was represented in the meeting by its Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and his envoy Ali al-Thawadi.
The meeting comes after a low-level delegation of Iranian negotiators met with Qatari counterparts in Doha earlier this week.
Despite the meetings, no major progress has been made, sources tell Axios.
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