Senior US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met on Thursday in Berlin with top Qatari mediators to discuss a diplomatic resolution to Washington’s conflict with Tehran, Axios reports.

Qatar was represented in the meeting by its Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and his envoy Ali al-Thawadi.

The meeting comes after a low-level delegation of Iranian negotiators met with Qatari counterparts in Doha earlier this week.

Despite the meetings, no major progress has been made, sources tell Axios.