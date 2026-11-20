PARIS (REUTERS) — French Green party presidential candidate Marine Tondelier has opened the door to backing the candidacy of far-left, anti-Israel leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon, adding to a growing sense of momentum behind his campaign by giving it a boost of mainstream credibility.

The decision by Tondelier, who currently polls around 2 percent to 4%, is unlikely to prove decisive for Melenchon, as not all of her supporters are expected to back him. But it could damage center-left leader Raphael Glucksmann’s efforts to galvanize the left behind his candidacy.

Polls suggest Melenchon is likely to join far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in next April-May’s election, teeing up a potential far-right versus far-left runoff in the euro zone’s No. 2 economy. Le Pen — whose National Rally party has worked to distance itself from its antisemitic roots, but is viewed with discomfort by many French Jews — is expected to easily beat him in a runoff.

“The momentum behind Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s campaign is undeniable,” Tondelier told France 2 television late on Wednesday. “So let me be very clear: I am ready, and the Greens are ready, to work toward a coalition centred on Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s candidacy.”

She said that if Melenchon’s France Unbowed (LFI) party was open to building a coalition “in which everyone can find a place, then there is a possible path forward.”

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Despite LFI being blamed by the government for stirring up some of France’s most violent protests in years in October, Melenchon does not appear to have suffered in the polls. His support rose between 1 and 2 percentage points in Wednesday’s Ifop survey, compared with a previous poll in October.

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said this week that Melenchon could beat Le Pen in a runoff next year, in what was widely seen as a strategic plea to get squabbling centrists to coalesce around former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe’s struggling campaign. Darmanin supports Philippe.

Mélenchon has faced accusations of antisemitism, including invoking antisemitic stereotypes and downplaying the threat of antisemitism. He was barred this month from entering Israel, which he said he has no plans to visit. The decision was a retaliation against France for barring entry to a settler leader, Yossi Dagan.

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Mélenchon has refused to designate Hamas a terrorist organization, even after its onslaught in southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Israel’s ambassador to France has reportedly kept contacts with other French political parties while excluding LFI.

Glucksmann, an EU lawmaker and son of Jewish philosopher Andre Glucksmann, who won a ​center-left presidential primary last month and is seeking to position himself as the left’s ‌main alternative to Melenchon, slammed Tondelier’s decision. He accused her of throwing in her lot with a figure who opposes the EU and Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion, and who poses a threat to democracy.

“This is a choice that turns its back on an extremely deep historical tradition of environmentalists,” he told broadcaster Franceinfo.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot also criticized Tondelier, calling her move a “capitulation” in a post on X.

A Tondelier aide said her comments were aimed at forming a coalition with LFI, but stressed she retained red lines on Europe and Ukraine. “The ball is now in their court to open negotiations,” the aide said.

Manuel Bompard, LFI’s national coordinator, cheered Tondelier’s rapprochement on X.

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“Marine Tondelier is right to highlight the momentum of Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s campaign and to point out our many shared policy goals,” he wrote. “This is good news that strengthens the possibility of a popular victory.”

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.