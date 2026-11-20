Reservists of the military’s Oded Brigade, who operated in southern Lebanon in recent weeks, carried out a unique mission to locate the exact sites of previous Israeli battles and placed memorial plaques there.

A soldier in the Oded Brigade tells The Times of Israel that the unit went to all of the locations where troops had battled Hezbollah in previous wars, including during Israel’s occupation of the area from 1982 to 2000, the Second Lebanon War, and the late 2024 ground invasion, and set up small plaques in memory of the troops who fell there.

Photos show memorial plaques in Maroun al-Ras and Bint Jbeil, both inside the army’s south Lebanon buffer zone.

The Oded Brigade is currently wrapping up its recent stint in southern Lebanon.