Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 20, 2026
Yemen’s Houthis threaten counter-strike if Saudi coalition hits Red Sea port
Yemen’s Houthis threaten to hit Jeddah and other Saudi ports if the Saudi-led coalition strikes Hodeida, after it issued an evacuation warning.
“The armed forces announce that the port of Jeddah and all enemy Saudi ports along the Red Sea coast will be targets for our forces if the enemy carries out its threats to shell the port of Hodeidah,” military spokesman Yahya Saree posts on X.
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