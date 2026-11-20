Syria’s health ministry is preparing a vast vaccination campaign, with UN backing, to protect children in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor against polio, following the detection of three cases.
Polio, which mainly affects children under five, is an infectious disease. One in 200 infections leads to irreversible paralysis, and among those paralyzed, 5-10% die.
Thanks to immunization efforts, the disease has mostly been eradicated globally.
“The ministry is preparing to launch a comprehensive vaccination campaign against polio targeting more than 371,000 children under five in the province of Deir Ezzor,” says Yasser al-Farouh, who heads the ministry’s department for communicable and noncommunicable illnesses.
The campaign is expected to begin on November 30, he said, according to state news agency SANA.
It follows the detection of three cases of polio, with authorities putting the risk of an epidemic outbreak as “high.” Syria has emerged from a long civil war that has put great strain on the health system.
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