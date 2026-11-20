Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot condemns the scenes of violence last night in Beit Shemesh after Haredi rioters clashed with cops because they thought an IDF draft-dodger was being arrested.

“The State of Israel is a state of law and order, where uniformed officers should be able to carry out their duties fully, without needing a police rescue or fearing for their lives,” Eisenkot writes on X.

“The Israel Police and the law enforcement system must act decisively and immediately to stop the rioters and bring them to justice.”