In an unusual scene broadcast on Lebanon’s MTV channel last night, anti-Hezbollah television host Marcel Ghanem handed a kippa to Charles Jabbour, spokesman for the Christian Lebanese Forces party, which also opposes Hezbollah.

Ghanem then placed it on Jabbour’s head. The kippah featured a Star of David and the name of the Israeli television series “Fauda.”

The incident followed remarks made by Jabbour on the same program in recent days that sparked controversy in Lebanon. Jabbour said he wanted to serve as Lebanon’s ambassador to Israel if the two countries established diplomatic relations.

He also claimed to have submitted a request to President Joseph Aoun regarding the position.

مارسيل غانم يهدي شارل جبور "الكيباه" الإسرائيلية! pic.twitter.com/zdMKTTcOxU — Mohammad Shreim (@ShreimMohammad) November 19, 2026

Israel and Lebanon have engaged in direct negotiations in recent months, largely centered on disarming Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and the withdrawal of IDF forces in the area.