The Palestinian Red Crescent reports that a Palestinian couple, a man and a woman, were injured after being beaten by settlers in the al-Minya area, near the village of Tuqu’, east of Bethlehem.

Footage shows the man being evacuated for medical treatment after sustaining a head injury.

Earlier this morning, unidentified individuals, identified by Palestinian media as settlers, were filmed entering the village and vandalizing vehicles. It is not yet known whether the two incidents are connected.

إصابة الفلسطيني محمد خليل جبارين جراء اعتداء مليشيات المستوطنين خلال هجوم على بلدة المنيا شرق بيت لحم، فجر اليوم. pic.twitter.com/7jUzMBLD2l — غزة الآن – Gaza Now (@nowgnna) November 20, 2026