Israeli carrier Arkia announces the resumption of direct flight services to Marrakesh, Morocco, starting January 4.

“Following joint efforts by the Civil Aviation Authority and Israeli security officials, all necessary approvals have been secured to resume operations on the sought-after route to Marrakesh,” Arkia says in a statement.

Flights will operate twice weekly — on Mondays and Wednesdays — using Arkia’s Israeli-owned Airbus A321neo aircraft, which accommodates 214 seats and onboard Wi-Fi services.

Tickets are on sale with one-way fares to Marrakesh starting at $299, the airline says.