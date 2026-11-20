Israel has made upgrades to its David’s Sling medium-range air defense system to deal with a “wider variety of ballistic threats and withstand weeks of sustained attacks,” according to a report by Bloomberg.

The report cites the chief air defense investigator in the Israeli Air Force.

The investigator says that intense Iranian ballistic missile barrages earlier this year exposed gaps in Israel’s air defense shield, “but also gave the military huge amounts of data to upgrade systems, sometimes within days.”

While not initially designed to intercept long-range ballistic missiles, David’s Sling was first used against Iranian ballistic missiles during the June 2025 war, successfully shooting down several projectiles launched from 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) away.

David’s Sling was used extensively during the 40-day war earlier this year as well, downing numerous Iranian missiles. But in some cases, the system failed to shoot them down.

This came after the Defense Ministry said in early February that it had completed a series of “complex” tests with the David’s Sling aimed at “upgrading readiness for future threats.”

The use of the medium-range system instead of the long-range Arrow 3 system to shoot down Iranian ballistic missiles in recent years is part of the military’s efforts to conserve Israel’s stockpile of expensive long-range interceptors.

While each David’s Sling missile costs roughly $1 million to use, the Arrow 3 can cost Israel over $2.5 million per use. Military officials have previously said the upgrades give the IAF more options when it comes to shooting down Iranian missiles.

Emanuel Fabian contributed to this report.