Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 20, 2026
Saudi-led coalition warns civilians to evacuate Yemen’s Hodeida port
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis warns civilians to evacuate the major port of Hodeida, following weeks of strikes by both sides.
“The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition is asking civilians to evacuate the port of Hodeida… for their safety,” coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki posts on X.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here