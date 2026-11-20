Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeats his call to form a unity government, warning that the country is standing at a “historic crossroads.”

Netanyahu — who lost his Knesset majority in last week’s election — notes that he held briefings in the past few days with opposition figures Gadi Eisenkot, Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Liberman “on the challenging security situation we are facing.”

“We are standing at a historic crossroads. There is no spin here and no exaggeration. They have been presented with all the relevant information, and what is needed now is responsibility. Responsibility means unity,” Netanyahu says.

Eisenkot currently holds the mandate to attempt to form a governing coalition, and has rejected joining Netanyahu in a coalition.

Netanyahu asserts that it is “astonishing” to contemplate the formation of a “narrow government… relying on the votes of supporters of terrorism who advocate the destruction of the Jewish state,” as he has repeatedly referred to MKs from the Arab-led Joint List and Ra’am parties.

“This is incomprehensible. I say this in the clearest possible terms: this must stop immediately,” says Netanyahu, who himself led negotiations with Ra’am in attempts to form a government in 2021.

“Responsibility means unity. That is what must be done now, and every hour we wait is an hour wasted,” claims the interim prime minister. “Israel’s fate is at stake.”