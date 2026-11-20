Two men charged over September’s security incident at the RAF Fairford military base, which British and US prosecutors say was orchestrated on behalf of Iran, will stand trial in London in November next year, a judge says.

RAF Fairford had been used by the US to carry out strikes on Iran, but B-1 bombers were withdrawn on security grounds shortly after five British men were arrested outside the base in southwest England in the early hours of September 27.

The incident occurred during the US-led war against Iran, and British police and Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Iran was likely involved, which Tehran’s ambassador to Britain has denied.

US prosecutors have since charged three other men while, separately, the US removed American aircraft from a second airbase in Britain last week over security issues.

Mohmed Abdulkarim, 24, and Nouman Essghir, 25, appear in court by video link, and their lawyers say both are likely to plead not guilty.

British prosecutors say Abdulkarim, a British national, arranged for five men to drive to RAF Fairford at the behest of a man called “Ali,” who is alleged to have been “acting in the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

Abdulkarim is charged under Britain’s National Security Act with engaging in conduct that was likely to materially assist a foreign intelligence service between August 31 and September 28.

His co-defendant, Essghir, is a dual British-Iranian national and the only one of the five arrested outside RAF Fairford to be charged, though the charge relates to alleged reconnaissance of the base on August 22.

Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb fixes a trial date of November 22, 2027.