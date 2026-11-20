Israeli troops seized 15 small quadcopter drones in the West Bank over the past week, the military says.

The army says it carried out a “targeted operational effort” this week to “preemptively thwart the threat posed by drones” in the West Bank, to prevent their use for terror purposes, “including carrying and dropping explosives.”

In recent years, there has been a complete ban on possessing or using drones in the West Bank, as well as equipment that could be used to assemble drones, “in accordance with an order issued by the head of Central Command,” according to the IDF.

Since the start of the year, more than 500 drones in the West Bank have been seized, the military adds.