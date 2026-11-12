Israel bars entry to French far-left leaders over ‘anti-Israel incitement’

Move by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar comes in retaliation for France’s refusal to admit settler leader Yossi Dagan, official says; Mélenchon says he never sought to enter Israel

By Nava Freiberg and ToI Staff Today, 9:38 pm
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Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar arrives at the Jerusalem District Court to show his support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his corruption trial, October 11, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar arrives at the Jerusalem District Court to show his support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his corruption trial, October 11, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Thursday barred French hard-left La France Insoumise leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon and the party’s parliamentary group chair, Mathilde Panot, from entering Israel, accusing them of anti-Israel incitement.

In a statement, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson accused both politicians of spreading “blood libels” against Israel, noting that Mélenchon had also called for French vessels to escort unauthorized flotillas to Gaza.

“Israel will respond firmly to those who seek to harm it,” the ministry said, adding that it would not permit individuals who “incite against” Israeli citizens to enter the country.

The move came in retaliation for France’s recent decision to deny entry to West Bank settler leader Yossi Dagan, according to an official familiar with the decision.

Responding to the ban, Mélenchon said he had never sought to enter Israel.

“I regret that the Israeli government is pursuing me like this,” he told France Info radio.

“The ambassador here in Paris said that he would like anyone other than me elected. Well, so be it,” he said.

Mélenchon said he was not “disappointed” by the Israeli order, explaining: “They’re banning me from entering territory I didn’t ask to enter.”

Mélenchon, a candidate in France’s 2027 presidential election, has faced accusations of antisemitism, including invoking antisemitic stereotypes and downplaying the threat of antisemitism.

He has also refused to designate Hamas a terrorist organization, even after its onslaught in southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Israel’s ambassador to France has reportedly kept contacts with other French political parties while excluding LFI.

Dagan, the head of the Samaria Regional Council, said Wednesday that he was denied entry into France last week after attempting to travel to Paris for a series of meetings.

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