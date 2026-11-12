Lapid vows bloc will establish a government following ‘painful compromises’

Former prime minister Yair Lapid vows that the Eisenkot-led bloc will form the next government, noting that the coalition building will take time and will require major compromises.

“A government will be formed. It might take some time and we may all go through an emotional roller coaster of anxiety and fear before it happens — but a good, principled government, one worthy of the people of Israel, will be formed,” Lapid says in a video statement.

Lapid says not doing so would be an “unforgivable act of national irresponsibility.”

In the statement, the No. 2 in the B’Yachad party adds that there is no such thing as a perfect government, and “there are no perfect coalition agreements… so yes, we will make compromises. It is impossible to form a government without painful compromises. We likely won’t be able to achieve all our goals or fulfill every single promise within the next six months — but a government will be formed.”

His remarks echo similar comments made by Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot when he accepted the mandate on Sunday to attempt to form the next coalition, noting that not every party would be able to fulfill their campaign promises.