Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 12, 2026

Tehran says city in southern Iran hit by ‘an enemy strike’

By Reuters Today, 9:28 pm
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Iranian official sources say Sirik in the southern province of Hormozgan was hit by “an enemy” strike, state news agency IRNA reports.

IRNA says the strike was military in nature, without giving further details on damage or casualties.

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