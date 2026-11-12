Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 12, 2026

Report: Father and son injured in settler attack in West Bank while heading to olive harvest

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 10:08 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reports that a father and his son were beaten and injured by settlers in the village of Burqa, near Ramallah.

According to the report, the 47-year-old father and his 14-year-old son were attacked while on their way to harvest olives and were evacuated for medical treatment.

Footage from the scene shows that both sustained injuries to their heads and arms.

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