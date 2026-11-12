Report: Father and son injured in settler attack in West Bank while heading to olive harvest

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reports that a father and his son were beaten and injured by settlers in the village of Burqa, near Ramallah.

According to the report, the 47-year-old father and his 14-year-old son were attacked while on their way to harvest olives and were evacuated for medical treatment.

Footage from the scene shows that both sustained injuries to their heads and arms.

شاهد| الطفل علي سمرين يروي تفاصيل اعتداء المستوطنين عليه وعلى والده، أثناء قطفهما للزيتون في أرضهم بقرية برقا شرقي رام الله. pic.twitter.com/5MaK8ojd3a — الجرمق الإخباري (@aljarmaqnet) November 12, 2026