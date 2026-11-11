Under criticism, PM’s office insists winter supplies entering Gaza but Hamas must disarm before reconstruction

After criticism from the US-backed Board of Peace and other countries over Israel’s restrictions on aid into the Gaza Strip, Interim Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Tuesday insisted that Israel was doing what it can to allow winter equipment into Gaza, and that Hamas, not Israel, was not honoring its commitments.

“Israel is working in close cooperation with the United States and the Board of Peace,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in an English-language statement. “Israel is committed to the success of President Trump’s 20-point plan.”

The Prime Minister’s Office stressed that, according to the plan, Hamas must give up its weapons before reconstruction in the Strip begins.

“Israel had hoped that Hamas would honor its commitment to disarm, demilitarize, step down from governance, and begin de-radicalizing Gaza,” it said. “To date, Hamas has not surrendered a single weapon, and it continues to hold the people of Gaza hostage to its terrorist rule.”

The statement came a day after the US-backed Board of Peace pressed Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza as rain has led to the flooding of tents there, while blaming Netanyahu’s outgoing government for the stagnation in the Strip. It simultaneously blamed Hamas for refusing to disarm, which it said makes it harder to provide for the civilian population.

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The Board, which was founded as part of the October 2025 ceasefire in the Strip, said it had “specifically urged the Israeli government to authorize the entry of essential materials for temporary shelter, water and sanitation infrastructure, waste management, drainage, and sewage removal, and to abide by its commitments under the Sharm El-Sheikh Humanitarian Protocol,” signed upon the ceasefire taking effect.

While acknowledging “the steps now being considered by the Israeli government,” the Board of Peace emphasized that “the response remains insufficient.”

In its response on Tuesday, Netanyahu’s office pointed out that Hamas used materials meant for building Gaza’s infrastructure to build up its military force. “It used cement intended for homes to build terror tunnels, it turned water pipes into missile launchers, and it used sanitation pumps to manufacture rockets,” says Israel. “Hamas steals from Gazans to arm itself, systematically diverting humanitarian aid to military infrastructure while the United Nations and UNRWA turn a blind eye.”

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“As long as Hamas remains in power, it will use every dual-use item entering Gaza to entrench its terror regime and expand its military arsenal,” said the Prime Minister’s Office.

Australia, Denmark, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UK have been among countries calling on Israel to ease restrictions on dual-use items into Gaza.

Israel, said the Prime Minister’s Office, “has allowed additional humanitarian supplies into Gaza to ease the winter conditions facing the people of Gaza. Through COGAT, Israel has facilitated a winterization plan in coordination with the Board of Peace, the United Nations, international organizations, and donor countries.”

The plan includes over 91,000 tents, more than 8,200 trucks of winter clothing and supplies, 12 trucks to remove sewage, and repairs to water and sewage infrastructure.

However, mobile homes, which aid groups say are the most necessary item for protection against heavy rainfall and winter conditions, are banned from entering the Strip.

Israel, pledged the Prime Minister’s Office, “will continue to support winter preparedness in Gaza. Hamas must not be allowed to exploit humanitarian supplies and equipment to rebuild its terror capabilities.”

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The Prime Minister’s Office said that only Hamas “is responsible for the suffering of the people of Gaza.”

“Israel calls upon the mediators to demand that Hamas disarm immediately throughout Gaza, so that President Trump’s 20-point plan can be realized,” it said, after Trump reportedly urged Netanyahu last week to move forward with implementing the proposal now that Israel’s election is over.

Times of Israel staff and agencies contributed to this report.