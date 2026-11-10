Trump-supporting influencer accused of accepting gifts linked to Qatar; Doha says ‘false’ claim lacks evidence
A prominent social media influencer closely linked to US President Donald Trump has been accused by his former business partner of accepting lavish gifts from individuals tied to Qatar.
The allegation is made in a counter-lawsuit filed by X Strategies co-founder Derek Utley against Alex Bruesewitz after the latter accused Utley of embezzling millions in their company’s funds.
X Strategies runs several pro-Trump social media accounts, including the Trump War Room and Team Trump.
Utley claims in his countersuit that the alleged Qatar-linked payments could violate the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA), which requires anyone who attempts to influence the US government for the benefit of a foreign entity to register with the Justice Department.
The Qatari Embassy in Washington vehemently denies the “false” Doha-related claims made in Utley’s lawsuit.
“Bruesewitz has received no money from the State of Qatar, or at the direction of the State of Qatar. No evidence was cited for this false claim, and The Times made no effort to contact Qatar’s representatives to comment. Qatar’s Embassy advised Utley’s lawyers to correct this misrepresentation to the court,” the embassy says.
Under criticism, PM’s office insists winter supplies entering Gaza but Hamas must disarm before reconstruction
After criticism from the US-backed Board of Peace and other countries over Israel’s restrictions on aid into the Gaza Strip, Interim Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office insists that Israel is doing what it can to allow winter equipment into Gaza, and that Hamas, not Israel, is not honoring its commitments.
“Israel is working in close cooperation with the United States and the Board of Peace,” the Prime Minister’s Office says in an English-language statement. “Israel is committed to the success of President Trump’s 20-point plan.”
The PMO stresses that, according to the plan, Hamas must give up its weapons before reconstruction in the Strip begins.
“Israel had hoped that Hamas would honor its commitment to disarm, demilitarize, step down from governance, and begin de-radicalizing Gaza,” it says. “To date, Hamas has not surrendered a single weapon, and it continues to hold the people of Gaza hostage to its terrorist rule.”
Netanyahu’s office points out that Hamas used materials meant for building Gaza’s infrastructure to build up its military force. “It used cement intended for homes to build terror tunnels, it turned water pipes into missile launchers, and it used sanitation pumps to manufacture rockets,” says Israel. “Hamas steals from Gazans to arm itself, systematically diverting humanitarian aid to military infrastructure while the United Nations and UNRWA turn a blind eye.”
“As long as Hamas remains in power, it will use every dual-use item entering Gaza to entrench its terror regime and expand its military arsenal,” says the PMO.
Australia, Denmark, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UK have been among countries calling on Israel to ease restrictions on dual-use items into Gaza.
Israel, says the PMO, “has allowed additional humanitarian supplies into Gaza to ease the winter conditions facing the people of Gaza. Through COGAT, Israel has facilitated a winterization plan in coordination with the Board of Peace, the United Nations, international organizations, and donor countries.”
The plan includes over 91,000 tents, more than 8,200 trucks of winter clothing and supplies, 12 trucks to remove sewage, and repairs to water and sewage infrastructure.
However, mobile homes, which aid groups say are the most necessary item for protection against heavy rainfall and winter conditions, are banned from entering the Strip.
Israel, pledges the PMO, “will continue to support winter preparedness in Gaza. Hamas must not be allowed to exploit humanitarian supplies and equipment to rebuild its terror capabilities.”
The PMO says that only Hamas “is responsible for the suffering of the people of Gaza.”
“Israel calls upon the mediators to demand that Hamas disarm immediately throughout Gaza, so that President Trump’s 20-point plan can be realized,” it says.
Senior US Army soldier arrested in UK for suspected ‘espionage’ for Russia
A senior US Army soldier has been arrested in Britain on suspicion of assisting Russian intelligence, British police say, after the US removed aircraft from British military bases over a separate apparent threat from Iran.
FBI Director Kash Patel says the arrest of the 41-year-old man is related to “allegations of espionage, which is of the utmost concern to the United States and our allies.”
Brigadier General Sean Stinchon, the commanding general of US Army Counterintelligence Command, adds: “The alleged conduct of a senior soldier, entrusted with sensitive information, is a sobering reminder that insider threats are real and persistent.”
The arrest, which took place near the city of Gloucester, west England, on Tuesday, “is not linked to any other ongoing Counter Terrorism Policing investigations,” British police say.
But it occurred the day after the US removed refuelling aircraft from a British airbase in the second such apparent evacuation in three months.
Planes left the Royal Air Force base in Mildenhall, eastern England yesterday, which, according to the Wall Street Journal, was prompted by a threat from Iran.
The US in September withdrew bombers that had been used to strike Iran from RAF Fairford on security grounds over an incident police have linked to Iran, which has denied any links to attacks or incidents in Britain.
The US Army soldier arrested was detained on suspicion of offenses under sections 1 and 3 of the National Security Act, which relate to obtaining or disclosing protected information and assisting a foreign intelligence service. Police say the country to which the allegations relate is Russia.
UNIFIL says forces came under fire during ‘routine patrol’ in southern Lebanon
The United Nations observer force in southern Lebanon says its forces came under fire during a “routine patrol” this evening.
According to UNIFIL, the patrol near Wadi Jilou, east of Tyre and outside of the Israeli military’s buffer zone, “was fired upon with about a dozen rounds.”
“After identifying a muzzle flash, the patrol returned fire,” UNIFIL says, adding that the unidentified shooter then stopped firing.
No UNIFIL observers were injured in the incident.
UNIFIL calls on the Lebanese government “to swiftly initiate an investigation to identify and hold the perpetrators accountable.”
The observer force is set to withdraw from southern Lebanon at the end of the year, following a decades-long deployment.
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