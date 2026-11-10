Israeli defense officials visit Morocco to deepen ties, inaugurate attaché office

Israeli security and military officials have been making an official visit to Morocco as part of efforts to deepen defense ties between the nations, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Defense Ministry Director General Amir Baram led the delegation, which included representatives from the Israel Defense Forces. Baram, during the trip, was set to inaugurate the permanent premises of Israel’s defense attaché office in Rabat.

Israel and Morocco established low-level diplomatic relations during the 1990s, following Israel’s interim peace accords with the Palestinians, but those ties were suspended after the outbreak of the Second Intifada in 2000.

A breakthrough took place 20 years later when the Trump administration agreed to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara region in exchange for Rabat agreeing to normalize relations with Israel. Morocco was the third country to join what was dubbed the Abraham Accords, following the leads of the UAE and Bahrain.

Despite opposition from some sectors of the Moroccan public, ties have since continued to develop.

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The ministry said Tuesday that Baram met with senior Moroccan defense officials, including Minister Delegate in charge of the National Defense Administration Abdellatif Loudiyi; Inspector General of the Royal Armed Forces Mohammed Berrid; and other officials from the Royal Palace and the intelligence services.

The ministry said that since the renewal of diplomatic relations in 2020 and a memorandum of understanding signed in 2021, “security ties between Israel and Morocco have grown significantly, including throughout the three years of war.”

The 2021 MOU formalized the defense ties between the two countries, allowing for smoother cooperation between their defense establishments, making it easier for Israel to sell arms to the North African kingdom, and for the two countries’ militaries to more easily share intelligence.

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“Israel’s defense industries are highly regarded in Morocco,” the ministry said, adding that most defense deals with Morocco are executed under government-to-government agreements.

Israeli defense firms were also “supporting the establishment of an independent Moroccan defense industry through joint ventures and offset agreements,” the ministry added.

During the trip, Baram was set to inaugurate the permanent premises of Israel’s defense attaché office in Rabat, headed by Col. Sharon Itach, who is Israel’s first-ever military attaché to Morocco.

Since the 2020 renewal of diplomatic relations, the IDF has developed ties with the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces (FAR), including joint drills.

In 2022, then-IDF chief of staff Aviv Kohavi made a first official visit to Morocco. In 2023, the then-chief of the Israeli Air Force, Tomer Bar, also visited the African nation. Also in 2023, the IDF sent a delegation of troops to participate in a major American-led military drill held in Morocco.

The ministry said Baram’s visit to Morocco reflects a strategy that aims to “deepen defense cooperation with friendly nations and expand defense exports to strengthen the IDF’s force buildup, influence foreign policy, and bolster the Israeli defense industry and economy.”

“Morocco is not just another defense partner. It is much more than that. Over the years, we have built a strong relationship founded on trust, mutual respect, Jewish heritage, and deep historical ties between our peoples,” said Baram in remarks published by the ministry. “We intend to continue advancing the relationship between our countries to new heights.”