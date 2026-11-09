Key updates
Netanyahu said calling Trump ‘every day’ to push him to resume Iran war
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly been calling US President Donald Trump every day, urging him to launch a renewed military offensive against Iran.
“Netanyahu calls him every day [to urge him to resume the war]. Those who don’t want a war within the White House and outside have been trying to combat that,” a person briefed on the discussions is quoted as saying by Financial Times.
“The regional leaders are telling him not to escalate and prioritize negotiations,” the person adds.
Trump appeared to reference those views from Gulf allies in a readout from his Monday meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who has been trying to mediate a diplomatic end to the conflict between the US and Iran.
“Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and others would prefer the status quo,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post explaining his current preference of maintaining an economic blockade of Iran rather than launching another military offensive.
Financial Times says Arab and Muslim leaders have been alarmed by Netanyahu’s constant lobbying for Trump to resume combat operations
Another source described as a person familiar with the situation in Israel tells the British outlet that Netanyahu wants a resumption of military action against Iran, while insisting that there is not currently a “push” to persuade Trump on the matter.
Trump: ‘Good chance’ a deal with Iran can be reached; Tehran ‘talking very politely’
US President Donald Trump says Iran is “talking very politely” with US negotiators, and there’s a “good chance” a resolution can be reached to end the conflict between the two countries.
During an impromptu press conference at the White House, Trump is asked why he won’t declare victory against Iran and pull American troops out of the region if he continues to claim that he has prevented Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.
“We have some great allies there, and we have to make sure they’re not hurt, and they would be hurt [if the US pulled out now],” Trump claims, effectively admitting that Iran still poses a threat.
“We want to make sure [there is] a long-term solution — not just a short-term. They’ll never have a nuclear weapon, but we have to make sure that’s a long-term,” Trump says.
He then reiterates his claim that the war is “ending quickly.”
When a reporter points out that Trump has been claiming that the war will imminently end for months, Trump denies having suggested as much.
“I made the claim that they won’t have a nuclear weapon, and they won’t have a nuclear weapon.”
Iran’s top security official says US should stop manufacturing ‘fake news about imaginary talks’
Iranian security council chief Mohsen Rezaei says the US should “stop manufacturing fake news about imaginary talks” and that it is “time to surrender to the seven conditions Iran has repeatedly set out.”
Washington synagogue says arrested suspect was student with unregistered revolver and knives, cited ‘safety concerns’
The Washington Hebrew Congregation in Washington, DC, says that a man arrested while attempting to enter the congregation on Saturday had a concealed, loaded revolver and two pocket knives.
The suspect, whom US police have identified as Tyler Finn, 32, attempted to enter the congregation prior to Shabbat morning services, the congregation says in a statement.
He was visiting with a religious studies class from Liberty University, which has previously visited the congregation through an interfaith program.
The man’s weapons set off a metal detector and synagogue security denied him entry, confiscated the weapons and called police, the synagogue says.
The suspect was arrested without incident.
The congregation says the man told police he brought the weapons “due to safety concerns for himself and occupants based on recent news reports.”
The suspect also admitted that the firearm was unregistered. He has been charged with two weapons offenses.
The synagogue says it has “made significant investments in security, and Saturday’s incident demonstrated that the security measures we have in place worked as intended.”
Trump: US won’t launch new Iran offensive for now, thanks to ‘positive momentum’ toward ending conflict
US President Donald Trump says the US will not be launching a renewed military offensive against Iran for the time being, thanks to “positive momentum” toward ending the conflict and a desire from Washington’s Gulf allies to avoid an escalation in the interim.
Trump makes the announcement on Truth Social, as part of a readout on his “excellent” meeting earlier Monday in the White House with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who has been a key mediator in the Iran talks.
“Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others would prefer the status quo,” he says, touting the US military’s efforts to blockade Iran’s ports and block off Iran’s overland smuggling routes.
“Should there be any change with respect to developments in the Middle East, the United States of America is ‘locked and loaded’ and ready to go,” Trump says, before stressing that “at this point… that seems to be quite unlikely.”
“Israel, and the entire Middle East, are protected from Iranian danger and threats,” he asserts.
“We are seeing positive momentum toward an end to this conflict, and will ensure that America’s interests are at all times protected,” Trump continues. “At the conclusion of this military engagement, the American people and the world will be far safer and more secure.”
In his own statement on his “great” meetings with Trump and US Vice President JD Vance, Al-Thani says they “discussed the situation in the region and ways to progress the US-Iran talks.”
“Grateful for the positive discussions on reaching a deal and bringing peace to the region,” he adds.
Trump: Qatar, Saudi Arabia want peaceful Iran solution, but US ready for strikes if needed
US President Donald Trump tells Reuters in a brief phone interview that Qatar and Saudi Arabia are eager for a peaceful solution to the Iran conflict, but the US is ready to resume military strikes if necessary.
Trump, who met Qatar’s prime minister earlier today, says, “Qatar would rather see a peaceful solution,” but “we’re ready to go anytime we want” with strikes.
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