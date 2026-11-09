Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026

Trump: Qatar, Saudi Arabia want peaceful Iran solution, but US ready for strikes if needed

By Reuters Today, 10:32 pm
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US President Donald Trump tells Reuters in a brief phone interview that Qatar and Saudi Arabia are eager for a peaceful solution to the Iran conflict, but the US is ready to resume military strikes if necessary.

Trump, who met Qatar’s prime minister earlier today, says, “Qatar would rather see a peaceful solution,” but “we’re ready to go anytime we want” with strikes.

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