Police: Washington, DC, synagogue security found firearm on suspect who tried to enter

Security staff at a Washington, DC, synagogue found a firearm on a man entering the Washington Hebrew Congregation on Saturday morning, police say.

Police responded to the location at around 10:15 a.m., after the synagogue reported the incident.

Police officers met with the synagogue’s security staff, who said they had detained the man after finding the firearm with a handheld metal detector, the Metropolitan Police Department says.

Police recovered the weapon and arrested 32-year-old Tyler Finn on the scene, a police spokesperson says.

Finn, from Lynchburg, Virginia, is charged with carrying a pistol without a license and possession of an unregistered firearm and ammunition.

There is no information yet about the suspect’s motive.