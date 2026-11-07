Six killed as Polish gunman opens fire in Krakow’s main square

KRAKOW (Reuters) — A gunman shooting randomly from a car killed six people and wounded 15 in the southern Polish city of Krakow on Saturday, officials said, before police shot and arrested the suspect.

The injured included two police officers who were hurt — one of them seriously — in a shootout with the alleged attacker, who police said wore “military-style” clothes, had military weapons, and opened fire on the city’s main square.

Krakow police said on X that the alleged gunman was a Polish citizen, adding: “The only known perpetrator of the incident is in police custody.” They did not mention any motive for the shootings, which killed four women and two men.

Police said they started to receive reports at around 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) that an assailant had opened fire from a car and had shot randomly at people in the square in Poland’s second-largest city, a popular tourist destination.

Unverified footage shared on social media showed people fleeing the scene as shots rang out and police sirens blared. Other video showed two people lying on blood-spattered paving stones and bystanders trying to resuscitate them. A third person lay motionless on the ground nearby.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

“I saw shots being fired from the driver’s side window, and smoke was coming out. I ran to the police station in the main market square; when I burst inside, it was full of people hiding on the floor,” a man who gave his name only as Konrad, and witnessed the shooting, told news website Interia.

The footage shows people providing emergency medical assistance to the attacker and injured police officers following the shootout https://t.co/31TkJNjbDD pic.twitter.com/VlQ6qp2APB — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 7, 2026

Advertisement

Katarzyna Cislo, a local police spokesperson, said: “The shooter was wearing military-like clothes and used military weapons. Many… weapons and ammunition were found in his vehicle too.”

Tusk heads to Krakow

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X that he was being kept informed about the incident in the historic center of Krakow, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. He later headed to Krakow from the capital, Warsaw, a government spokesperson said.

President Karol Nawrocki said his thoughts were with the victims, those affected and their families.

Unverified footage on social media showed shooting in the Main Market Square as traditional horse-drawn carriages, popular with tourists, passed through or were parked nearby.

A man could be seen taking cover in one of the many restaurants and cafes that line the elegant square.

“Police officers in Krakow intervened, risking their own lives. They acted immediately. Thanks to their heroic conduct, the assailant was quickly apprehended,” Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said on X.

“One officer sustained a gunshot wound, while another is in very critical condition with three gunshot wounds. Surgery is currently underway.”