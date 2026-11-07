Shas reportedly won’t oppose Eisenkot-led government that includes United Torah Judaism

A source from the Shas Council of Torah Sages tells Channel 12 news that if the spiritual leader of the fellow Haredi party United Torah Judaism greenlights a government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief political rival, Gadi Eisenkot, Shas won’t oppose it.

“There is no scenario in which Shas rabbis will act against United Torah Judaism rabbis,” the source is quoted as saying. “This would lead to a huge split in the Haredi street.”

Channel 13 news quotes an unnamed UTJ official voicing the same sentiment: “If the rabbis approve the details of the deal being worked on, Shas won’t have any choice but to toe the line and join the move.”

In response, Shas claims reports that it could potentially join an Eisenkot-led government are “total fake news,” though the TV outlets reported no such thing.

“As instructed by the Council of Torah Sages. Shas is part of the right-wing bloc, lovers of Torah and Jewish tradition,” the statement adds.