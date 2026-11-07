Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 7, 2026

Trump offers White House press secretary post to UFC chief Dana White

By Reuters Today, 9:07 pm
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US President Donald Trump, center, talks to UFC head Dana White, left, alongside first lady Melania Trump, during UFC Freedom 250 at the White House, June 15, 2026, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/Pool Photo via AP)
US President Donald Trump, center, talks to UFC head Dana White, left, alongside first lady Melania Trump, during UFC Freedom 250 at the White House, June 15, 2026, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/Pool Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump says he has asked UFC chief executive Dana White to serve as White House press secretary and calls on the longtime fight promoter to bring some assistants with him “even though some are not from our country.”

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