Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 7, 2026
Trump offers White House press secretary post to UFC chief Dana White
WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump says he has asked UFC chief executive Dana White to serve as White House press secretary and calls on the longtime fight promoter to bring some assistants with him “even though some are not from our country.”
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