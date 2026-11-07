Herzog announces he will task Eisenkot tomorrow with forming new government

President Isaac Herzog will task Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot with forming Israel’s next government tomorrow at 5 p.m., the President’s Residence announces.

Herzog informed Eisenkot and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this evening of his decision, the statement says, after he held further talks over the weekend with figures across the political spectrum, including the two rivals.

During Herzog’s consultations with party delegations representing all 120 incoming Knesset members on Wednesday and Thursday, Eisenkot received 67 recommendations for the premiership, while Netanyahu got 46. The seven-strong United Torah Judaism made no recommendation.

Eisenkot will formally receive the mandate at a ceremony at the President’s Residence tomorrow. He will then have 28 days to form a government, with Herzog authorized to grant him an extension of up to 14 days if necessary.