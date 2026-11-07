Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 7, 2026

Herzog announces he will task Eisenkot tomorrow with forming new government

By Stav Levaton Today, 9:49 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

This handout photo released on November 7, 2026, shows President Isaac Herzog (R) meeting Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot at his official residence in Jerusalem. (Arnon Bossani via the spokesperson for President's Residence)
This handout photo released on November 7, 2026, shows President Isaac Herzog (R) meeting Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot at his official residence in Jerusalem. (Arnon Bossani via the spokesperson for President's Residence)

President Isaac Herzog will task Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot with forming Israel’s next government tomorrow at 5 p.m., the President’s Residence announces.

Herzog informed Eisenkot and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this evening of his decision, the statement says, after he held further talks over the weekend with figures across the political spectrum, including the two rivals.

During Herzog’s consultations with party delegations representing all 120 incoming Knesset members on Wednesday and Thursday, Eisenkot received 67 recommendations for the premiership, while Netanyahu got 46. The seven-strong United Torah Judaism made no recommendation.

Eisenkot will formally receive the mandate at a ceremony at the President’s Residence tomorrow. He will then have 28 days to form a government, with Herzog authorized to grant him an extension of up to 14 days if necessary.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.