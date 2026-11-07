Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 7, 2026

Iranian state media reports explosions on island in Strait of Hormuz

By Reuters Today, 10:14 pm
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Explosions are heard on Saturday in Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, IRNA reports.

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