Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 7, 2026

Eisenkot says he will push to form ‘national emergency government’

Today, 10:53 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot says “now is the time for the formation of a national emergency government,” after President Isaac Herzog said he will be formally tasked tomorrow with trying to assemble a ruling coalition.

“I will do everything so that we are worthy,” he writes in a post on X.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.