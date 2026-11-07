Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 7, 2026
Eisenkot says he will push to form ‘national emergency government’
Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot says “now is the time for the formation of a national emergency government,” after President Isaac Herzog said he will be formally tasked tomorrow with trying to assemble a ruling coalition.
“I will do everything so that we are worthy,” he writes in a post on X.
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