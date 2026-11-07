Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 7, 2026

Polish PM says 3 bodies believed to be family of Krakow shooter found at his home

By Agencies Today, 11:18 pm
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Armed police officers secure a cordoned off area after a shooter opened fire in a market square in Krakow, Poland, November 7, 2026, leaving people dead and injured, according to authorities. (AP Photo/Beata Zawrzel)
Armed police officers secure a cordoned off area after a shooter opened fire in a market square in Krakow, Poland, November 7, 2026, leaving people dead and injured, according to authorities. (AP Photo/Beata Zawrzel)

Two women and one man, most likely members of the family of the Polish gunman who killed six people shooting from a car in the heart of the southern city of Krakow, have been found were dead in his house, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk says, citing drone footage.

He also says Poland will hold two days of mourning following the attack.

“Sunday and Monday will be days of national mourning in Poland,” he says at a press conference in Krakow, adding “my office will determine what form (it) will take, but we will all undoubtedly live through these two days together.”

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