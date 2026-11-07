Polish PM says 3 bodies believed to be family of Krakow shooter found at his home

Two women and one man, most likely members of the family of the Polish gunman who killed six people shooting from a car in the heart of the southern city of Krakow, have been found were dead in his house, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk says, citing drone footage.

He also says Poland will hold two days of mourning following the attack.

“Sunday and Monday will be days of national mourning in Poland,” he says at a press conference in Krakow, adding “my office will determine what form (it) will take, but we will all undoubtedly live through these two days together.”