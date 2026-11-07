Polish minister says Krakow shooter ‘was fascinated by far-right ideologies’

The gunman who killed six people in a shooting in the historic city center of Krakow, Poland’s second city, was “fascinated by far-right ideologies,” Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski says.

“Everything suggests that the perpetrator held very, very radical views. A number of weapons were found in the car he was driving,” Kierwinski says, adding that “everything suggests that he was fascinated by far-right ideologies.”