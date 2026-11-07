Yashar accuses Netanyahu of hypocrisy for urging unity government, invites ‘Likud and its friends’ to join coalition led by Eisenkot ‘without extremists’

Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar Party accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of hypocrisy after he called for a national unity government earlier this evening, condemning him for having “divided” Israeli society and having undermined previous unity governments he established.

“If Likud and its friends are suddenly interested in ‘unity’ and in a broad government, they are more than welcome to announce publicly that they are dissolving the alliance with the extremists, that they accept Gadi Eisenkot’s four principles, and that they are willing to enter a government under prime minister Eisenkot,” Yashar says.

That invitation notably does not mention Netanyahu, whom Eisenkot has repeatedly said must quit public life along with all others who held major leadership roles on October 7, 2023.

Netanyahu claimed in his video message that a government established by Eisenkot and supported by the Arab political parties would destroy Israel from within, and called for a national unity government with the Likud’s ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox partners.

“The man who divided, tore apart, and sowed discord within Israeli society is heard speaking of ‘unity’ only now that he realizes his days in office are numbered,” says Yashar in its response.

“Unity is an important value for Israel, yet Netanyahu has acted systematically and resolutely against it — even during the most difficult war in our history.”

The party goes on to say that the “national emergency government which Gadi Eisenkot will establish will include only Knesset members who support the four principles Eisenkot has set out, including recognizing Hamas as a terror organization, and a commitment to destroying its military and governing power.”

Netanyahu alleged in his video message earlier this evening that a government established by Eisenkot with support from the Arab political parties would not fight Hamas.

Eisenkot’s three other conditions are: Recognition of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state; acceptance of the values ​​of the Declaration of Independence; and mandatory service for all.