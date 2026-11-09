Trump says Eisenkot and Netanyahu are ‘very similar in terms of their policy’

Key updates
Trump: Republicans did poorly in midterms because of a ‘great dislike’ for Israel
US President Donald Trump says that one of the reasons Republicans did so poorly in last week’s midterm elections is because Americans really don’t like Israel, with whom his government has a close relationship.
Trump is asked during an interview on 60 Minutes to reflect on the midterms, and he gives several reasons for the Democratic takeover of both the House and the Senate.
“Number one, I was not on the ballot,” Trump says, noting that voters didn’t like some of the Republican candidates, including ones he endorsed.
“But there’s something beyond that. They didn’t like the war. They didn’t like the fact that gasoline went up,” he adds.
“And there’s a great dislike — incredibly — for Israel,” Trump says, without elaborating.
Vice President JD Vance suggested last week that Republicans would have to change their relationship with Israel if they want to win future elections.
Asked whether he’ll be making further changes to his cabinet after replacing chief of staff Susie Wiles with her deputy Stephen Miller, Trump says he does plan to make additional firings.
“I think they’re good. But I’ll be doing maybe a few changes,” Trump says.
He says he thinks Secretary of State Marco Rubio will be sticking around, despite speculation that he would resign: “He’s doing a fantastic job.”
Trump repeats that he was fine with Vance’s comments tying Iran war to midterms loss
US President Donald Trump continues to insist that he has no problem with Vice President JD Vance’s assertion that the Iran war and Washington’s ties with Israel cost Republicans the midterms.
However, Trump notes that Vance should have also noted — as the president has — that the economic toll of the Iran war has not been enough for him to regret the decision to have launched it in the first place.
“A lot of people didn’t like his comments, but not me,” Trump tells reporters.
“He was right. Other than one thing. He should have made one other statement, which I think is very important. If you had it to do again, would you do it again? The answer is yes,” Trump says.
“This, historically, will go down as one of the best things we ever did because if [Iran] ever had a nuclear weapon, they would blow up the world… Because they’re crazy,” he adds.
Trump says Eisenkot and Netanyahu are ‘very similar in terms of their policy’
Asked for comment on Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot being given the first opportunity over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government in Israel, US President Donald Trump claims the two leaders have largely similar views and have both said nice things about them.
“They’re very similar in terms of their policy… [Eisenkot] said very nice things about me. He says he loves Trump, but… I haven’t seen what’s happening. It’s certainly a contest between him and Bibi Netanyahu. We’ll see what happens,” Trump tells reporters.
Eisenkot avoided criticizing Trump after the US president endorsed Netanyahu ahead of last month’s Knesset election.
Eisenkot has sought to differentiate himself from Netanyahu on the style in which he would govern, but indeed has avoided laying out substantive policy differences. He has indicated a desire to form a more moderate government than Netanyahu’s outgoing coalition, which included far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties.
Trump says he was ‘only kidding’ about tapping UFC CEO as press secretary
US President Donald Trump says he was “only kidding” when he suggested UFC CEO Dana White could become his next White House press secretary, after a social media post yesterday stirred speculation about recruiting his feisty ally and signaled a combative approach to dealing with Democrats as they prepare to take control of Congress.
Trump says White, a prominent supporter, “loves the idea” of taking the job but insists he had not been serious about the prospect, describing the suggestion as “just a little fun.”
“I will tell you, I was only kidding,” Trump tells reporters, explaining that he had posted photographs of prominent UFC fighters as potential assistants to White as part of the joke.
Rubio says Iranians making ‘outrageous and ridiculous’ demands during negotiations
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Iran has been making “unacceptable” demands during ongoing talks.
“You have a number of countries that continue to engage them with different ideas, but I wouldn’t say we’re on the verge of a breakthrough,” he tells reporters in Florida before heading to a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Paris.
“The president would always prefer to solve this and every problem diplomatically. Sometimes that’s not possible, unfortunately,” Rubio adds.
“If there’s a chance to do it, we’ll explore it,” he continues. “Right now, it hasn’t been very productive because the Iranian demands are simply not just unacceptable, but in some cases, outrageous and ridiculous, and really not realistic.”
???? JUST IN: Sec. Marco Rubio reveals Iran is making "OUTRAGEOUS" demands behind closed doors, talks are NOT productive AT ALL right now
"Right now, it hasn't been very productive because the Iranian demands are simply not just unacceptable, but in some cases, OUTRAGEOUS and… pic.twitter.com/NfCdwm4gMU
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 8, 2026
IDF: Troops open fire on suspect carrying Molotov cocktail; Palestinians say he was 13
Troops opened fire earlier this evening on a suspect who was holding a Molotov cocktail, the IDF says.
According to a military statement, the troops were operating in the area of Zababdeh, south of Jenin in the northern West Bank.
The forces “identified a terrorist holding a Molotov cocktail, intending to throw it at the troops to cause them harm,” the IDF says.
Troops opened fire and hit the suspect, the military adds, without elaborating on the suspect’s condition. No Israeli troops were wounded.
The WAFA Palestinian Authority news agency claims that the person hit by IDF live fire was a 13-year-old Palestinian. WAFA says that he was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital.
The IDF publishes an image of what it says is the Molotov cocktail in question.
במהלך פעילות מבצעית של כוחות צה״ל מוקדם יותר הערב במרחב זבאבדה שבחטיבת מנשה, הכוחות זיהו מחבל אשר בידו בקבוק תבערה ושהיה בכוונתו ליידות אותו לעבר הכוחות ולפגוע בהם.
הכוחות הגיבו בירי להסרת האיום, זוהתה פגיעה.
אין נפגעים לכוחותינו pic.twitter.com/7NeAH8oHgb
— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 8, 2026
Explosions heard on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz
Residents on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz report hearing several explosions, Iranian state media report.
Similar reports have been made in previous days, with no official confirmation or claims as to what might have caused them.
Asked about the reports before heading to a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Paris, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio doesn’t directly confirm new strikes, but says the US will make defensive actions.
“If there’s a clear and present threat to shipping or to our forces in the region, we have a right to defend ourselves,” Rubio tells reporters in Florida.
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