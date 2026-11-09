Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026

Trump: Republicans did poorly in midterms because of a ‘great dislike’ for Israel

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:51 am
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 8, 2026. (Alex WROBLEWSKI/AFP)
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 8, 2026. (Alex WROBLEWSKI/AFP)

US President Donald Trump says that one of the reasons Republicans did so poorly in last week’s midterm elections is because Americans really don’t like Israel, with whom his government has a close relationship.

Trump is asked during an interview on 60 Minutes to reflect on the midterms, and he gives several reasons for the Democratic takeover of both the House and the Senate.

“Number one, I was not on the ballot,” Trump says, noting that voters didn’t like some of the Republican candidates, including ones he endorsed.

“But there’s something beyond that. They didn’t like the war. They didn’t like the fact that gasoline went up,” he adds.

“And there’s a great dislike — incredibly — for Israel,” Trump says, without elaborating.

Vice President JD Vance suggested last week that Republicans would have to change their relationship with Israel if they want to win future elections.

Asked whether he’ll be making further changes to his cabinet after replacing chief of staff Susie Wiles with her deputy Stephen Miller, Trump says he does plan to make additional firings.

“I think they’re good. But I’ll be doing maybe a few changes,” Trump says.

He says he thinks Secretary of State Marco Rubio will be sticking around, despite speculation that he would resign: “He’s doing a fantastic job.”

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