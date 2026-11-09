Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026

Trump repeats that he was fine with Vance’s comments tying Iran war to midterms loss

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:33 am
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One, at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 8, 2026. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)
US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One, at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 8, 2026. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

US President Donald Trump continues to insist that he has no problem with Vice President JD Vance’s assertion that the Iran war and Washington’s ties with Israel cost Republicans the midterms.

However, Trump notes that Vance should have also noted — as the president has — that the economic toll of the Iran war has not been enough for him to regret the decision to have launched it in the first place.

“A lot of people didn’t like his comments, but not me,” Trump tells reporters.

“He was right. Other than one thing. He should have made one other statement, which I think is very important. If you had it to do again, would you do it again? The answer is yes,” Trump says.

“This, historically, will go down as one of the best things we ever did because if [Iran] ever had a nuclear weapon, they would blow up the world… Because they’re crazy,” he adds.

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