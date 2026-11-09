Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026
Trump to meet tomorrow at White House with Qatari leader
Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
US President Donald Trump will meet on Monday in the Oval Office with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the White House says.
Al Thani will also meet with US Vice President JD Vance before sitting down with Trump.
Qatar has been a key mediator in the talks between US and Iran.
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