Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026

Trump to meet tomorrow at White House with Qatari leader

By Jacob Magid Today, 3:09 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

US President Donald Trump, left, talks with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at a multilateral meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council during the United Nations General Assembly, September 22, 2026, at the UN headquarters in New York. (AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
US President Donald Trump, left, talks with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at a multilateral meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council during the United Nations General Assembly, September 22, 2026, at the UN headquarters in New York. (AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

US President Donald Trump will meet on Monday in the Oval Office with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the White House says.

Al Thani will also meet with US Vice President JD Vance before sitting down with Trump.

Qatar has been a key mediator in the talks between US and Iran.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.