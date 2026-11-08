Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026

Trump says he was ‘only kidding’ about tapping UFC CEO as press secretary

By Reuters Today, 1:52 am
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US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One, at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 8, 2026. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)
US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One, at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 8, 2026. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

US President Donald Trump says he was “only kidding” when he suggested UFC CEO Dana White could become his next White House press secretary, after a social media post yesterday stirred speculation about recruiting his feisty ally and signaled a combative approach to dealing with Democrats as they prepare to take control of Congress.

Trump says White, a prominent supporter, “loves the idea” of taking the job but insists he had not been serious about the prospect, describing the suggestion as “just a little fun.”

“I will tell you, I was only kidding,” Trump tells reporters, explaining that he had posted photographs of prominent UFC fighters as potential assistants to White as part of the joke.

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