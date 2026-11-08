Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 8, 2026

Explosions heard on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz

By AP Today, 1:01 am
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Residents on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz report hearing several explosions, Iranian state media report.

Similar reports have been made in previous days, with no official confirmation or claims as to what might have caused them.

Asked about the reports before heading to a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Paris, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio doesn’t directly confirm new strikes, but says the US will make defensive actions.

“If there’s a clear and present threat to shipping or to our forces in the region, we have a right to defend ourselves,” Rubio tells reporters in Florida.

More from today’s Liveblog:

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