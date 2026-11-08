IDF: Troops open fire on suspect carrying Molotov cocktail; Palestinians say he was 13

Troops opened fire earlier this evening on a suspect who was holding a Molotov cocktail, the IDF says.

According to a military statement, the troops were operating in the area of Zababdeh, south of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

The forces “identified a terrorist holding a Molotov cocktail, intending to throw it at the troops to cause them harm,” the IDF says.

Troops opened fire and hit the suspect, the military adds, without elaborating on the suspect’s condition. No Israeli troops were wounded.

The WAFA Palestinian Authority news agency claims that the person hit by IDF live fire was a 13-year-old Palestinian. WAFA says that he was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital.

The IDF publishes an image of what it says is the Molotov cocktail in question.

במהלך פעילות מבצעית של כוחות צה״ל מוקדם יותר הערב במרחב זבאבדה שבחטיבת מנשה, הכוחות זיהו מחבל אשר בידו בקבוק תבערה ושהיה בכוונתו ליידות אותו לעבר הכוחות ולפגוע בהם. הכוחות הגיבו בירי להסרת האיום, זוהתה פגיעה. אין נפגעים לכוחותינו pic.twitter.com/7NeAH8oHgb — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 8, 2026