Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026

Rubio says Iranians making ‘outrageous and ridiculous’ demands during negotiations

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United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the press before departing for France from Homestead Air Reserve Base in Homestead, Florida, November 8, 2026. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool photo via AP)
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the press before departing for France from Homestead Air Reserve Base in Homestead, Florida, November 8, 2026. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool photo via AP)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Iran has been making “unacceptable” demands during ongoing talks.

“You have a number of countries that continue to engage them with different ideas, but I wouldn’t say we’re on the verge of a breakthrough,” he tells reporters in Florida before heading to a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Paris.

“The president would always prefer to solve this and every problem diplomatically. Sometimes that’s not possible, unfortunately,” Rubio adds.

“If there’s a chance to do it, we’ll explore it,” he continues. “Right now, it hasn’t been very productive because the Iranian demands are simply not just unacceptable, but in some cases, outrageous and ridiculous, and really not realistic.”

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