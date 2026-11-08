Rubio says Iranians making ‘outrageous and ridiculous’ demands during negotiations

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Iran has been making “unacceptable” demands during ongoing talks.

“You have a number of countries that continue to engage them with different ideas, but I wouldn’t say we’re on the verge of a breakthrough,” he tells reporters in Florida before heading to a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Paris.

“The president would always prefer to solve this and every problem diplomatically. Sometimes that’s not possible, unfortunately,” Rubio adds.

“If there’s a chance to do it, we’ll explore it,” he continues. “Right now, it hasn’t been very productive because the Iranian demands are simply not just unacceptable, but in some cases, outrageous and ridiculous, and really not realistic.”

???? JUST IN: Sec. Marco Rubio reveals Iran is making "OUTRAGEOUS" demands behind closed doors, talks are NOT productive AT ALL right now "Right now, it hasn't been very productive because the Iranian demands are simply not just unacceptable, but in some cases, OUTRAGEOUS and… pic.twitter.com/NfCdwm4gMU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 8, 2026