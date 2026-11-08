Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 8, 2026

Production suspended at Iraq’s Khor Mor gas field after drone attack, sources say

By Reuters and AFP 8 November 2026, 11:36 pm
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Production has been halted at Iraq’s Khor Mor gas field, one of the largest in the Kurdistan region, after a drone attack targeted the field, two security sources say.

Smoke was seen rising from the field, the two sources say. An engineer working at the field said a gas storage facility was hit during the attack, with all crew ordered to go into shelters for fear of further attacks.

The major gas field provides supplies for regional power generation.

The Khor Mor complex, which supplies most of Kurdistan’s power stations and is owned by the United Arab Emirates firm Dana Gas, has been hit several times in recent years. For years, the Kurdistan region has repeatedly been targeted by rocket and drone strikes mostly against its oilfields, and local authorities have previously blamed Iran-backed Iraqi armed groups.

During the Middle East war, it became a frequent target for such attacks carried out by Iran or its allied Iraqi armed groups.

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