Thousands of Chabad emissaries gather for annual group photo in Brooklyn

Rabbis from 111 countries and over 4,000 communities posed today for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

The annual photo, taken at the movement’s annual conference for its emissaries around the world, has become an iconic display of Jewish pride and resilience, says Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, director of the International Conference of Chabad Emissaries.

The timing of the conference coincides with the completion of Kaddish, the mourner’s prayer recited for 11 months, for the victims of last December’s attack at Bondi Beach, Chabad says.

“The photo sends a message: the Jewish people are alive, strong, proud, and we aren’t going anywhere,” Kotlarsky says.