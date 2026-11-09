Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026
Republican Thomas Massie moves to impeach US defense chief Hegseth over Iran war
A Republican lawmaker moves to impeach US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the war in Iran, setting up a potentially explosive vote in Congress just days after President Donald Trump’s party suffered a crushing midterm defeat.
Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie introduces eight articles of impeachment accusing Hegseth of illegally waging war without congressional authorization and abusing his powers as Pentagon chief.
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