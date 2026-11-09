Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026

Republican Thomas Massie moves to impeach US defense chief Hegseth over Iran war

By AFP Today, 9:35 pm
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A Republican lawmaker moves to impeach US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the war in Iran, setting up a potentially explosive vote in Congress just days after President Donald Trump’s party suffered a crushing midterm defeat.

Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie introduces eight articles of impeachment accusing Hegseth of illegally waging war without congressional authorization and abusing his powers as Pentagon chief.

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