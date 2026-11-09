Trump: US won’t launch new Iran offensive for now, thanks to ‘positive momentum’ toward ending conflict

US President Donald Trump says the US will not be launching a renewed military offensive against Iran for the time being, thanks to “positive momentum” toward ending the conflict and a desire from Washington’s Gulf allies to avoid an escalation in the interim.

Trump makes the announcement on Truth Social, as part of a readout on his “excellent” meeting earlier Monday in the White House with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who has been a key mediator in the Iran talks.

“Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others would prefer the status quo,” he says, touting the US military’s efforts to blockade Iran’s ports and block off Iran’s overland smuggling routes.

“Should there be any change with respect to developments in the Middle East, the United States of America is ‘locked and loaded’ and ready to go,” Trump says, before stressing that “at this point… that seems to be quite unlikely.”

“Israel, and the entire Middle East, are protected from Iranian danger and threats,” he asserts.

“We are seeing positive momentum toward an end to this conflict, and will ensure that America’s interests are at all times protected,” Trump continues. “At the conclusion of this military engagement, the American people and the world will be far safer and more secure.”

In his own statement on his “great” meetings with Trump and US Vice President JD Vance, Al-Thani says they “discussed the situation in the region and ways to progress the US-Iran talks.”

“Grateful for the positive discussions on reaching a deal and bringing peace to the region,” he adds.