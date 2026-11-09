Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026

Washington synagogue says arrested suspect was student with unregistered revolver and knives, cited ‘safety concerns’

By Luke Tress Today, 12:13 am
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Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.

The Washington Hebrew Congregation in Washington, DC, says that a man arrested while attempting to enter the congregation on Saturday had a concealed, loaded revolver and two pocket knives.

The suspect, whom US police have identified as Tyler Finn, 32, attempted to enter the congregation prior to Shabbat morning services, the congregation says in a statement.

He was visiting with a religious studies class from Liberty University, which has previously visited the congregation through an interfaith program.

The man’s weapons set off a metal detector and synagogue security denied him entry, confiscated the weapons and called police, the synagogue says.

The suspect was arrested without incident.

The congregation says the man told police he brought the weapons “due to safety concerns for himself and occupants based on recent news reports.”

The suspect also admitted that the firearm was unregistered. He has been charged with two weapons offenses.

The synagogue says it has “made significant investments in security, and Saturday’s incident demonstrated that the security measures we have in place worked as intended.”

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