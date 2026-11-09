Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Iran’s top security official says US should stop manufacturing ‘fake news about imaginary talks’

By Reuters Today, 12:31 am
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Iranian security council chief Mohsen Rezaei says the US should “stop manufacturing fake news about imaginary talks” and that it is “time to surrender to the seven conditions Iran has repeatedly set out.”

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