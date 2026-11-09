Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Iran’s top security official says US should stop manufacturing ‘fake news about imaginary talks’
Iranian security council chief Mohsen Rezaei says the US should “stop manufacturing fake news about imaginary talks” and that it is “time to surrender to the seven conditions Iran has repeatedly set out.”
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